The new gem in Rotorua's crown

Nehsha Moynihan of Te Arawa and Ngāti Porou has been crowned Miss Rotorua after winning the historic pageant at the weekend. The 26-year-old lawyer-model debunks the belief that beauty is only skin deep.

She says, "Overwhelmed and so excited and happy all at once, it was just an amazing feeling to be able to have the privilege of having this crown."

Beyond dazzling judges of Miss Rotorua, the family court lawyer is invested in the community.

"Because it speaks directly to families and I'm definitely quite passionate about helping families and where they are at, and just being able to bring hope to everybody in the community of Rotorua through the work that I do in the Family Courts."

She also gives time at the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Community Law Centre.

"Family is important to me, my church family are important to me, the other things that I'm involved in in the community are also important to me and my work. So it's definitely a juggling act, but it's possible, and whatever you put your mind tom you can do it, just do it and prioritise everything correctly."

She aspires to inspire local families and Māori women to reach their potential.

"I just know that there are so many people in our community who need hope and that also includes other women in this community and I'm definitely passionate about that. Any person can reach the goals that they have, set high standards for themselves and just go for it."

Nehsha Moynihan will travel to Las Vegas to compete in an international pageant next year.