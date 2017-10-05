New drop-in centre offers kai to needy in Rotorua

A new drop-in centre has opened in the heart of Rotorua City to provide free meals, clothing and social services to those in need. So far, the response has been overwhelming.

The voluntary initiative is led by Tiny Deane, Lara Northcroft and Wetini Mitai. It aims to feed those in need and has future plans to involve wraparound services. The doors are open from 9am until 4pm, where breakfast is made available and lunch served at 12pm.

Anyone can make a donation by taking food or items to the Salvation Army on Pukuatua Street.