A new dawn for Māori TV

Māori Television’s new premises has been given the thumbs up by the Minister for Māori Development, Te Ururoa Flavell.

Minister Flavell joined about 250 people for a dawn karakia at the network’s new East Tāmaki headquarters.

“It’s a beautiful place. It’s a boost for te reo Māori. We’re moving into a different realm of broadcasting. Hopefully it will attract more people to be part of the kaupapa and present our stories because that’s what Māori Television is all about,” said Flavell.

This morning’s traditional ceremony was also attended by Members of Parliament, iwi, local community representatives, schools and industry partners. It will be followed by an official opening of the new premises at 10am.

Today also celebrates the launch of High Definition Transmission for Māori Television. The upgrade provides crisper and sharper pictures on par with other major New Zealand broadcasters. The multi-platform strategy was funded in the 2016 Budget with an allocation of $10.6m.