New bold, beautiful and feminine collection by Pia Naera at NZFW

Ngāpuhi fashion designer Pia Naera is set to return to the front and centre of the NZFW this week after a two year Hiatus with her new collection Cosmic Hue.



Naera is a new generation of fashion designer who takes inspiration from her heritage and whānau.

"My brand is all about being bold, beautiful and feminine which is like 100% the women in my family and my whānau and my tūpuna were," she said.

26-year-old Pia made her debut on Aotearoa's fashion scene in 2012 with Miromoda. Her style caters for today's Z Generation.

"Very girly, frilly, fun, playful, bright coloured, sequins, neons."

Naera went on to explain about one of her most iconic pieces, the Pia dress.



"So we do it in loads of different colours and fabrics but it's one of our top selling styles," she said.

"My designs are very versatile. So I love to design a piece that you can just like throw sneakers on with dress it down or dress it up."

Naera is also a fashion forerunner who harnesses social media to provide easy and fast access to over 40,000 customers and followers.

"So we've designed a PIA Boutique APP, which means you can just jump online and buy super easy."

She said they send out daily releases Monday to Wednesday.

"And every time we release a new garment, we send a push notification. So with our APP it's made it even easier to buy online."

Tickets are selling out fast to Cosmic Hue which will take place at prime time 6.30pm on Saturday.