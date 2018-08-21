New bikes for kids from cycling doctor

Variety's Bike For Kids programme is gifting new bikes to schools in Māngere today thanks to an Auckland doctor who raised money by cycling across Sri Lanka.

This morning, selected students from Sutton Park, Southern Cross Campus and Māngere Central primaries received their new bikes in a very special school assembly.

Dr Helen Evans, who works at Starship Hospital, cycled 450km, raising over $13,000 for the Bikes For Kids programme.

She says, "As a childcare doctor, we want to promote the health of our children, and to see these kids, who otherwise wouldn't have bikes, cycling around... at this very moment, it's really rewarding for having to cycle for 460km in Sri Lanka."

