New app launched for 160 Kiingitanga celebration

Thousands of Kīngitanga supporters are expected to converge on Tūrangawaewae this weekend for a monumental celebration of 160 years of the Kīngitanga Movement.

During the event, King Tūheitia's son Korotangi Paki will launch his new book celebrating traditional moko of the Tainui people, in addition to holding workshops for those receiving moko kauae to mark the 160 year anniversary.

A flotilla of 160 waka will also mark the occasion on the Waikato River.

Along with kiwi artists including Annie Crummer, The Koi Boys and Three Houses Down will entertain the masses into the night, finishing with a big fireworks display.

Reporter Mānia Clarke will have the full details throughout the weekend on Te Kāea.