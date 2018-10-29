New air service gives opportunity to Northland

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says the new flight service between Auckland and Whangarei will bring more accessibility to the region at a lower cost.

Jones says the new flights are the competition needed to boost tourism and accessibility to the region.

"Let's take a look at Kaitāia, Air NZ stopped the flight to and from there. If we have this kind of competition then we'd have more tourism, more accessibility and at a lower cost," says Jones

Local MP Shane Reti also says the move will grow the region's Māori tourism potential.

"Bringing more tourists to Whangarei through an improved schedule...that has to be good for iwi business, for Māori tourism," says Reti.

On some occasions, flights on Air NZ can cost over $300 but the Fly My Sky flights can go from $99.

Air New Zealand told te Kāea they have invested significantly in Northland, for instance, increasing seat capacity into Whangarei by 22 percent.

The airline says they are well-placed to compete on the Auckland-Whangarei and wish Fly My Sky the best with their services.