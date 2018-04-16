New $3mil civil defence building for Waikato

A new civil defence building has been opened in Waikato for cases of emergency and has the capability of ensuring clear communication is spread throughout all regions during emergencies.

Natural disasters have been seen across the country, including flooding in Thames, storms in Auckland and earthquakes in Kaikoura.

The building is a collaborative effort between the Waikato Civil Defence Group, Hamilton City Council, and Waikato Regional Council.

Hugh Vercoe says, "If we have an earthquake, this will survive. If we have the power go of it will not go off in this building because we have generators. If the water gets cut off from the city, water will still run here. It has the capability of running for 24 hours, hopefully longer".

It's been almost a week since Auckland was thrashed with storms yet some are still without power.

Minister Kris Faafoi says, "No matter where you are and what situation you're in you know that the civil defence system will work and look after the public of New Zealand".

The minister is meeting with local iwi to discuss and shape a collaborative relationship