Nelson iwi’s fight to protect Te Waikoropupū Springs

The Nelson High Court has ruled in favour of Ngāti Tama ki Te Waipounamu’s challenge against Tasman District Council’s extension of a consent for commercial use of water from Te Waikoropupū Springs.

Original consent to take the water was granted to Kahurangi Virgin Waters Ltd by the Council in 2005 with the support of written approval by Tāngata Whenua Iwi Trust (Manawhenua ki Mohua).

But through the High Court ruling, Ngāti Tama ki Te Waipounamu was granted a judicial review of a third extension of the consent given to Kahurangi Virgin Waters Ltd in 2016.

Spokesperson for Ngāti Tama John Ward Holmes told Kawe Kōrero Reporters the iwi is ‘over the moon’ with the High Court ruling.

However he says, “I don’t know whether it is going to stop the use of the water at this stage.

“The Council has got I think 21 days to make a decision on how they’re going to deal with the problem they’ve got.”

Holmes says if they can’t stop companies taking water from the springs they refer to as waahi tapu, they won’t stop their fight to protect Te Waikoropupū Springs.