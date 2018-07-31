Natural burial plots slowly increasing in popularity

Hawke's Bay has opened its first natural burial site in Hastings, it's an emerging atrend that more people are looking to as an eco-friendly option when they pass away.

Oak Meadow has space for 80 natural burial plots.

"We would prefer that people use just a shroud and a backboard to bury somebody because that allows us to come up shallow with the plot. It's the family's choice, they can still use a normal coffin as long as it's untreated and there are no chemicals involved," says Isak Bester.

The difference with natural burials is that the plots are a lot shallower than traditional plots.

"Natural burials are between 700-900 only and that's where your active layer of soil is and the decomposition of the body is so much faster because all the nutrients come from that layer of soil."

There will be no headstones, monuments, markers, or ornaments but instead, a special memorial wall has been erected.

"Once the burial has taken place people will get a GPS coordinates that they can use to find a plot by a smart device otherwise there will be a map on site and that will point out where the burial has taken place and they can use that as a reference point."

It's an emerging niche market across New Zealand as the concept means all materials must be natural including chemical-free embalming fluids.