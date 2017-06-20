Native tree giveaway to celebrate Matariki

Trees that Count. Image/Trees that Count Facebook page

As we draw closer to Matariki, a new initiative will offer community groups, schools and non-profit organisations the opportunity to win native trees to use for local conservation projects.

Trees That Count is an ambitious new conservation movement which aims to unite and inspire New Zealanders to plant more native trees.

300 native trees will be gifted to seven groups nationwide, representative of each of seven stars of Matariki, to help regenerate their local environment.

Project Director Tanya Hart says, “Matariki is a time when we show respect for the land and learn about the land we live on. We’re celebrating it by providing community groups or schools with native trees as a way to give thanks through planting.”

Matariki is traditionally an occasion which signifies remembrance, fertility and celebration. How closely aligned and bright these stars shone foretold how favourable the weather and how plentiful the growing season would be in the year ahead.

For 2017, the organisation has set a goal of 4.7 million equating to one tree for every New Zealander. A live count of the number of native trees being planted across the country is being kept to monitor and measure the effects of national planting efforts every year.

Hart says, “At Trees That Count we want to make a positive difference to climate change by helping to reduce our country’s carbon emissions.

Planting native trees goes a long way to helping restore and enhance New Zealand’s environment. It creates habitats for native birds and insects, encourages clean air and waterways and enhances our national biodiversity.”

You can get involved by entering your group's planting project via the Trees that Count website and say why your group should win 300 trees for Matariki.

