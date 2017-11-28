Native Affairs - Taranaki Tales

By Aroha Awarau
Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd is ready to confront the government, urging them to establish Māori wards on every district council in New Zealand.

“I have a petition to Parliament challenging that legislation. It’s unfair, it’s biased. Now that I see how broken we are, I was brought here for a reason.”

Judd’s crusade for Māori began a year ago when he revealed to Native Affairs that he was a “recovering racist” and his views sparked a heated debate about institutionalised racism in New Zealand.  He was vilified, spat at and as a result, chose not to stand again for the mayoralty.

“I’m a Pakeha New Zealander and I’m proud of that. Maori allowed for me to have a place in the world here In Aotearoa, through the treaty. It’s important that our children aren’t still divided and raised like I have been raised by the ignorant, biased, racist, policies.”

He says his fight for Māori has just begun. He’s expecting to present his petition to Parliament next year.

