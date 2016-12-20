Native Affairs Summer Series - A work of art

Artist Graham Hoete or Mr G, is fast becoming a household name. The street artist came to public attention after creating the memorial Prince picture in Australia and America. He also painted the Steven Adams portrait in the United States.

So, reporter Wepiha Te Kanawa talked Mr G into painting a portrait for Native Affairs we put up for our viewers to win.

“My father was my main influence in art. Being brought up on Motiti Island in Tauranga, they lacked resources. But when you're creative you make the most of what you have,” he told Wepiha.

The experienced artist says there is a big difference between graffiti and the art that he is known for.

“A lot of the time it's always connected to a negative connotation. But when you’re painting beautiful pieces with a spray can it helps shift some mind sets about the artform itself.”

“The thing I love about street art is that it's in the public setting and platform where everyone can see it. It's not tucked away in a secluded gallery space.”