Native Affairs Summer Series - Māori Chef cruises to success

Chef David Reihana was a high school dropout who washed dishes for a living. Now, he's the corporate travelling chef onboard the largest cruise ship in the world. Native Affairs reporter Renee Kahukura Iosefa was on board the Harmony of the Seas in Barcelona, where she tried to keep up with the chef managing the ship's 18 restaurants – all with different themes and foods.

“What my job entails is going from ship to ship around the world in the fleet. I do a lot of culinary reviews, culinary audits as well as new menu implementation,” says Reihana.

The Ngai Tahu native manages 346 staff, 222 cooks and produces around 80,000 plated meals a day throughout the whole operation. Despite his exciting job, Reihana came from very humble beginnings and was raised in a state home with his five siblings in Timaru.

“I credit everything to my mother as well and my family because they were always there.”

Reihana left Timaru when he was 16. He failed School Certificate and so got a job as a kitchen hand washing dishes. After six months of hard work, he was offered a job as a cook, and his career took off. For eight years he travelled all around the world working in places like Bermuda and Cayman Islands and gained valuable experience.

“There is a lot of expectation on me. I still believe I can do everything myself and I have never shied away from it.”