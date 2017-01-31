Native Affairs Summer Series – A son remembered

‘Officer 27’ was a play based on the tragic police killing of an innocent man, Halatau Naitoko. Ōtāhuhu College used the script for their NCEA drama credits. But as Native Affairs discovered when we visited the school last year the play had very personal meaning to the students.

William Ma'u was one of the drama students who acted in last year's production of ‘Officer 27’.

The play is based on the real-life drama of his family.

William says, “The reason why this play is so special to me is because it’s about my brother who was gunned down by the police in 2009.”

In January 2009, a police chase ended in a shoot-out on the Western motorway in Auckland.

William's brother, 17-year old Halatau Naitoko, was caught in the crossfire and shot dead.

Halatau's tragic death changed William's life forever.

“In a way, I'm kind of reliving what happened in the past [in the play] so it's something that we try to get away from. Having to replay it really gets to me. I just wish it never happened,” he says.

William's drama class studied the play for a one-off show.

For the 30 students involved, the play meant more than just a grade for an NCEA subject.

Student Pierre Allen said he wanted to do his best so he could show his respect for William and his family.

“He lost his brother at a pretty young age, I think he was about six. When I perform on the night or I perform today I was trying to give it all my best because he deserves it. It’s kind of paying tribute to him,” says Pierre.

Punipuao Lavea said she also wanted to show her respect.

“I think that's why the story means more to us because William's [one of the] ‘boys’ man. He's part of the family and this is his family story,” she says.

“So while we are hard out trying to practice, we wanted to make him proud. We don't want to offend him in any way. So, I just hope tomorrow that we can make his entire family proud but especially [William’s mother] Ivoni.”

In fact, it was to be a very emotional night for William's family, especially for Ivoni Fuimaono his mum.

The play’s plot was inspired by Ivoni and how she dealt with Halatau's death.

Ivoni says, “The part [in the play] that the mother said that she found out by just looking at the news [and] all she could see is his feet, that part is so true. It's that part that hit me the most because that's what happened.”

Sitting in the front row next to Ivoni at the play was playwright Aroha Awarau. He paid tribute to the courage shown by Ivoni.

“For Ironi to have that forgiveness after losing a son like she did in such a public way and also the aftermath and having to deal with that,” he says.

It was an emotional experience for everyone involved, especially Ironi watching on as the play unfolded.

“It’s like reliving that moment and some of the lines in the play are the exact words,” she says.

“It felt like it’s the 23rd of January again.”

William says, “It was very emotional, especially before the play even started. We were all crying. It was just very emotional. It just felt real almost. I found it hard to hold it in.”

For the whānau, 'Officer 27' was an important part of the healing process.