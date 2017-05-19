Native Affairs scoops Best Māori Reporting at Canon Media Awards

Māori Television’s Native Affairs reporter, Renee Kahukura Iosefa, has won Best Reporter Māori and Ethnic Affairs at the Canon Media Awards.
Renee was one of seven finalists in the Māori and ethnic reporting category which included entries from newspaper, radio, magazine and digital media outlets nationwide.
Her award-winning entry included an exclusive interview with the caregiver of three-year-old Moko Rangitoheriri who died in one of New Zealand’s worst child abuse cases; an exclusive investigation into a horrific childbirth case; and a scoop with former New Plymouth mayor, Andrew Judd, who revealed to Renee his fight against racism and decision not to stand again.
“Ehara taku toa I te toa takitahi, engari taku toa he toa takitini. Success is not the work of one but the work of many,” said Renee.
The Canon Media Awards is the largest mainstream media awards in the country with a record 2174 entries this year and gala dinner in Auckland tonight.
Māori Television’s Te Kāea reporter Mere McLean and cameraman Herewini Waikato were also finalists in the best Māori and Ethnic Affairs category while Native Affairs producer, Aroha Awarau, was a finalist for Feature Writer, Sports (short form 500 words).
“It’s a privilege to be recognised by your peers. But what makes this year even more special is to be a finalist alongside my Māori Television colleagues. We are all very proud to belong to the Māori Television whānau to help tell our stories,” said Awarau.
It follows an unprecedented run of awards and recognition for work generated from the Māori Television newsroom
In December, Raniera Harrison won the DJ Cameron Young Journalist Award for his work on Te Kāea at the New Zealand Sports Journalism Awards. Native Affairs reporter, Wepiha Te Kanawa, was also awarded the Sir John Wells Sports Journalist Scholarship.
Two months earlier, the Massey University Māori Journalism Awards recognised Maiki Sherman (Newshub) for her work on Te Kāea and Native Affairs. Renee Kahukura Iosefa was again a finalist alongside Native Affairs reporter, Iulia Leilua, who was highly commended.
Leilua was also named Best Pacific Female Media Personality by the Pacific Island Media Association in 2016.
Māori Television congratulates all winners and finalists at this year’s Canon Media Awards.
CANON MEDIA AWARDS WINNERS 2017
Digital
Best Blog Site: Villainesse
Best News Website or App: Newshub
Website of the Year: NZ Herald
Feature Writing (long-form, +2500 words)
Best Feature Writer - Junior: Don Rowe, 1972 magazine and New Zealand Geographic
Feature Writer - arts and entertainment: David Larsen, Metro
Feature Writer - business and politics: Simon Wilson, Metro
Feature Writer - crime and justice: James Mahoney, Metro
Feature Writer - general: Aaron Smale, RNZ
Feature Writer - health and lifestyle: Kirsty Johnston, NZ Herald
Feature Writer - sport: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald
Feature Writer of the Year: Joanna Wane, North & South
Feature Writer of the Year (runner-up): Aaron Smale, Mana magazine, North & South and RNZ
Feature Writing (short-form, up to 2500 words)
Best Feature Writer - Junior: Christopher Reive, Taranaki Daily News
Feature Writer - arts and entertainment: Charlie Gates, The Press
Feature Writer - business and politics: Mava Enoka, The Wireless
Feature Writer - crime and justice: Jared Savage, NZ Herald
Feature Writer - general: Adam Dudding, Sunday Star-Times
Feature Writer - general (runner-up): Madeleine Chapman, The Spinoff
Feature Writer - health and lifestyle: Greg Bruce, NZ Herald
Feature Writer - sport: Jonathan Carson, Sunday Star-Times
Feature Writer of the Year: Nikki Macdonald, The Dominion Post and Sunday Star-Times
General
Best artwork/graphics: Toby Morris, RNZ and The Wireless
Best artwork/graphics (runner-up): Richard Dale, NZ Herald
Best headline: Matthew Dallas, Manawatu Standard
Best headline (runner-up): Ian Allen, Marlborough Express
Best trade/specialist publication and/or website: Jackie Harrigan, NZ Dairy Exporter magazine
Cartoonist of the Year: Sharon Murdoch, Sunday Star-Times, The Dominion Post and The Press
Cartoonist of the Year (runner-up): Toby Morris, RNZ and The Wireless
Reviewer of the Year: Duncan Greive, NZ Herald and The Spinoff
Magazines
Best magazine design: HOME
Best magazine design (runner-up): Mana magazine
Best newspaper-inserted magazine: Your Weekend/The Dominion Post, The Press and Waikato Times
Magazine of the Year: New Zealand Geographic
Newspapers
Best newspaper front page: Weekend Herald
Canon Community Newspaper of the Year: Feilding-Rangitikei Herald
Canon Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald
Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation): NZ Herald
Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation): Nelson Mail
Weekly Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald
Opinion Writing
Opinion Writer - business and politics: Simon Wilson, Public Address, RNZ and The Spinoff
Opinion Writer - general: Lizzie Marvelly, Weekend Herald
Opinion Writer - humour/satire: Steve Braunias, NZ Herald
Opinion Writer - sport: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald
Opinion Writer of the Year: Duncan Garner, The Dominion Post
Photography
Best feature photo: Richard Robinson, New Zealand Geographic
Best general photo: Paul Taylor, Hawke's Bay Today
Best news photo: Blair Pattinson, Otago Daily Times
Best photo (junior): Christel Yardley, Waikato Times
Best photo essay: Mike Scott, NZ Herald
Best portrait photo: Meek Zuiderwyk, Metro
Best sports photo: Chris Cameron, NZ Herald
Photographer of the Year: Alan Gibson, NZ Herald
Reporting
Best coverage of a major news event: "Kaikoura earthquake", Stuff, Kaikoura Star, The Dominion Post, The Marlborough Express and The Press
Best editorial campaign or project: "#buythisbeachNZ", Stuff
Best editorial campaign or project (runner-up): "Panama papers" RNZ, TVNZ and Nicky Hager
Best investigation: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald
Best Reporter (Junior): Donna-Lee Biddle, Stuff and Waikato Times
Best (single) news story: Olivia Carville and Mike Scott, NZ Herald
Business Journalist of the Year: Gareth Vaughan, Interest
Business Journalist of the Year (runner-up): Matt Nippert and Caleb Tutty, NZ Herald
Community Journalist of the Year: Paul Taylor, Mountain Scene
Regional Journalist of the Year: Aaron Leaman, Stuff and Waikato Times
Reporter - arts and entertainment: Vicki Anderson, Stuff and The Press
Reporter - crime and justice: Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom and Paula Penfold (Stuff Circuit team)
Reporter - general: Lane Nichols, Weekend Herald
Reporter - health and lifestyle: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald
Reporter - Maori and ethnic affairs: Renee Kahukura Iosefa, Māori Television
Reporter of the Year: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald
Science and Technology Award: Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic
Sports Journalist of the Year : Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald
Sports Journalist of the Year (runner-up): Liam Napier, Sunday Star-Times
Student Journalist of the Year: Miri Schroeter, Manawatu Standard
Videography
Best feature video: Mike Scott, NZ Herald
Best news video: Ross Giblin, Stuff
Best sports video: Brett Phibbs, Mike Scott and Peter Visagie, NZ Herald
Videographer of the Year: Ross Giblin, Stuff
Videographer of the Year (runner-up): Mike Scott, NZ Herald
nib Health Journalism Scholarships
nib Health Journalism Scholarship - Junior: Rachel Thomas, Stuff
nib Health Journalism Scholarship - Senior: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald AND Aaron Leaman, Stuff and Waikato Times
Editorial Executive of the Year
Glen Scanlon, head of digital media, RNZ
Wolfson Fellowship
Miriyana Alexander, Editor of the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday
NPA Outstanding Achievement Awards
Donna Chisholm, feature writer and editor
Matamata Chronicle, 50 years' publishing
NZ Cartoon Archive, 25 years' archiving cartoons
Ross Setford, photographer