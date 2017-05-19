Native Affairs scoops Best Māori Reporting at Canon Media Awards

Māori Television’s Native Affairs reporter, Renee Kahukura Iosefa, has won Best Reporter Māori and Ethnic Affairs at the Canon Media Awards.



Renee was one of seven finalists in the Māori and ethnic reporting category which included entries from newspaper, radio, magazine and digital media outlets nationwide.



Her award-winning entry included an exclusive interview with the caregiver of three-year-old Moko Rangitoheriri who died in one of New Zealand’s worst child abuse cases; an exclusive investigation into a horrific childbirth case; and a scoop with former New Plymouth mayor, Andrew Judd, who revealed to Renee his fight against racism and decision not to stand again.



“Ehara taku toa I te toa takitahi, engari taku toa he toa takitini. Success is not the work of one but the work of many,” said Renee.



The Canon Media Awards is the largest mainstream media awards in the country with a record 2174 entries this year and gala dinner in Auckland tonight.



Māori Television’s Te Kāea reporter Mere McLean and cameraman Herewini Waikato were also finalists in the best Māori and Ethnic Affairs category while Native Affairs producer, Aroha Awarau, was a finalist for Feature Writer, Sports (short form 500 words).



“It’s a privilege to be recognised by your peers. But what makes this year even more special is to be a finalist alongside my Māori Television colleagues. We are all very proud to belong to the Māori Television whānau to help tell our stories,” said Awarau.



It follows an unprecedented run of awards and recognition for work generated from the Māori Television newsroom



In December, Raniera Harrison won the DJ Cameron Young Journalist Award for his work on Te Kāea at the New Zealand Sports Journalism Awards. Native Affairs reporter, Wepiha Te Kanawa, was also awarded the Sir John Wells Sports Journalist Scholarship.



Two months earlier, the Massey University Māori Journalism Awards recognised Maiki Sherman (Newshub) for her work on Te Kāea and Native Affairs. Renee Kahukura Iosefa was again a finalist alongside Native Affairs reporter, Iulia Leilua, who was highly commended.



Leilua was also named Best Pacific Female Media Personality by the Pacific Island Media Association in 2016.



Māori Television congratulates all winners and finalists at this year’s Canon Media Awards.



CANON MEDIA AWARDS WINNERS 2017

Digital

Best Blog Site: Villainesse

Best News Website or App: Newshub

Website of the Year: NZ Herald

Feature Writing (long-form, +2500 words)

Best Feature Writer - Junior: Don Rowe, 1972 magazine and New Zealand Geographic

Feature Writer - arts and entertainment: David Larsen, Metro

Feature Writer - business and politics: Simon Wilson, Metro

Feature Writer - crime and justice: James Mahoney, Metro

Feature Writer - general: Aaron Smale, RNZ

Feature Writer - health and lifestyle: Kirsty Johnston, NZ Herald

Feature Writer - sport: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald

Feature Writer of the Year: Joanna Wane, North & South

Feature Writer of the Year (runner-up): Aaron Smale, Mana magazine, North & South and RNZ



Feature Writing (short-form, up to 2500 words)

Best Feature Writer - Junior: Christopher Reive, Taranaki Daily News

Feature Writer - arts and entertainment: Charlie Gates, The Press

Feature Writer - business and politics: Mava Enoka, The Wireless

Feature Writer - crime and justice: Jared Savage, NZ Herald

Feature Writer - general: Adam Dudding, Sunday Star-Times

Feature Writer - general (runner-up): Madeleine Chapman, The Spinoff

Feature Writer - health and lifestyle: Greg Bruce, NZ Herald

Feature Writer - sport: Jonathan Carson, Sunday Star-Times

Feature Writer of the Year: Nikki Macdonald, The Dominion Post and Sunday Star-Times

General

Best artwork/graphics: Toby Morris, RNZ and The Wireless

Best artwork/graphics (runner-up): Richard Dale, NZ Herald

Best headline: Matthew Dallas, Manawatu Standard

Best headline (runner-up): Ian Allen, Marlborough Express

Best trade/specialist publication and/or website: Jackie Harrigan, NZ Dairy Exporter magazine

Cartoonist of the Year: Sharon Murdoch, Sunday Star-Times, The Dominion Post and The Press

Cartoonist of the Year (runner-up): Toby Morris, RNZ and The Wireless

Reviewer of the Year: Duncan Greive, NZ Herald and The Spinoff

Magazines

Best magazine design: HOME

Best magazine design (runner-up): Mana magazine

Best newspaper-inserted magazine: Your Weekend/The Dominion Post, The Press and Waikato Times

Magazine of the Year: New Zealand Geographic

Newspapers

Best newspaper front page: Weekend Herald

Canon Community Newspaper of the Year: Feilding-Rangitikei Herald

Canon Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald

Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation): NZ Herald

Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation): Nelson Mail

Weekly Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald

Opinion Writing

Opinion Writer - business and politics: Simon Wilson, Public Address, RNZ and The Spinoff

Opinion Writer - general: Lizzie Marvelly, Weekend Herald

Opinion Writer - humour/satire: Steve Braunias, NZ Herald

Opinion Writer - sport: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald

Opinion Writer of the Year: Duncan Garner, The Dominion Post

Photography

Best feature photo: Richard Robinson, New Zealand Geographic

Best general photo: Paul Taylor, Hawke's Bay Today

Best news photo: Blair Pattinson, Otago Daily Times

Best photo (junior): Christel Yardley, Waikato Times

Best photo essay: Mike Scott, NZ Herald

Best portrait photo: Meek Zuiderwyk, Metro

Best sports photo: Chris Cameron, NZ Herald

Photographer of the Year: Alan Gibson, NZ Herald

Reporting

Best coverage of a major news event: "Kaikoura earthquake", Stuff, Kaikoura Star, The Dominion Post, The Marlborough Express and The Press

Best editorial campaign or project: "#buythisbeachNZ", Stuff

Best editorial campaign or project (runner-up): "Panama papers" RNZ, TVNZ and Nicky Hager

Best investigation: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald

Best Reporter (Junior): Donna-Lee Biddle, Stuff and Waikato Times

Best (single) news story: Olivia Carville and Mike Scott, NZ Herald

Business Journalist of the Year: Gareth Vaughan, Interest

Business Journalist of the Year (runner-up): Matt Nippert and Caleb Tutty, NZ Herald

Community Journalist of the Year: Paul Taylor, Mountain Scene

Regional Journalist of the Year: Aaron Leaman, Stuff and Waikato Times

Reporter - arts and entertainment: Vicki Anderson, Stuff and The Press

Reporter - crime and justice: Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom and Paula Penfold (Stuff Circuit team)

Reporter - general: Lane Nichols, Weekend Herald

Reporter - health and lifestyle: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald

Reporter - Maori and ethnic affairs: Renee Kahukura Iosefa, Māori Television

Reporter of the Year: Matt Nippert, NZ Herald

Science and Technology Award: Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic

Sports Journalist of the Year : Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald

Sports Journalist of the Year (runner-up): Liam Napier, Sunday Star-Times

Student Journalist of the Year: Miri Schroeter, Manawatu Standard

Videography

Best feature video: Mike Scott, NZ Herald

Best news video: Ross Giblin, Stuff

Best sports video: Brett Phibbs, Mike Scott and Peter Visagie, NZ Herald

Videographer of the Year: Ross Giblin, Stuff

Videographer of the Year (runner-up): Mike Scott, NZ Herald

nib Health Journalism Scholarships

nib Health Journalism Scholarship - Junior: Rachel Thomas, Stuff

nib Health Journalism Scholarship - Senior: Dylan Cleaver, NZ Herald AND Aaron Leaman, Stuff and Waikato Times

Editorial Executive of the Year

Glen Scanlon, head of digital media, RNZ

Wolfson Fellowship

Miriyana Alexander, Editor of the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday

NPA Outstanding Achievement Awards

Donna Chisholm, feature writer and editor

Matamata Chronicle, 50 years' publishing

NZ Cartoon Archive, 25 years' archiving cartoons

Ross Setford, photographer