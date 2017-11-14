Native Affairs - Prime Minister For a Day

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis is currently the Acting Prime Minister and is just the fourth Māori to ever run the country. The mild-mannered educator also holds three major portfolios including the Minister for Crown and Māori Relations, the Minister of Tourism and Corrections.
So, what is he doing with all that power?
