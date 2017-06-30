NATIVE AFFAIRS - Police attend Taranaki occupation

Police were called in to resolve a stand-off between Taranaki hapū members amid allegations a man stole hundreds of thousand of dollars from the group.

Native Affairs captured the dramatic scene when ten members of a Taranaki hapū took over the Ngati Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust offices in New Plymouth and changed all the locks. About six police officers attended.

The hapū had dreams that Ngāmotu Marae, a project managed by the trust, would be built by this month. But the plans did not go ahead and a 55-year-old man was arrested last week, facing a representative charge of theft by a person in a special relationship. He appeared in New Plymouth District Court and was granted interim name suppression. He is due to reappear in court on July 13.

“What happened today is a follow on from the charges that were laid. People became concerned because no one became transparent in bringing forward any information regarding the operations of the trust,” says hapū member Peter Capper who led today’s occupation.

He says last Sunday at the trust’s monthly meeting, his supporters attended with a vote of no confidence against the Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu and the hapū trustees.

“Today was about taking possession of the office because we can’t do anything without access.”

Capper says that the goal of his supporters is to keep the dream of the marae alive, getting a full audit through the legal system and to write a constitution to protect their funds.

But Ngati Te Whiti Whenua Topu trustee Peter Moeahu says Capper and his supporters had no right to take over the offices.

"BasIcally it’s an attempt at a coup d'état . They haven’t gone through any lawful process. They just get up, shouted and carried on and are now demanding that they are the rightful trustees," says Moeahu

"I called the police and expected them to remove them. The police declined to do that because the members waved bits of paper around and claimed they had every right to be there."

Native Affairs contacted New Plymouth police and they confirmed they attended a trespass complaint at 9am. Both parties agreed to leave the premises and have since consulted their lawyers. The doors were locked and the keys given to the police.

For an update and the full story watch Native Affairs, Tuesday 8pm on Māori Television.