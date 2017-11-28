Native Affairs - Keeping Te Reo Māori Alive

Topics: Education, Te Reo Māori

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Parehuia in Māhia is the first total immersion Māori school in the small seaside community.  With 12 students enrolled they are determined to help revitalise te reo Māori within the region and within their tribe of Rongomaiwahine.

The principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Parehuia, Miriama Ainsley says, “The school was established for the sake of our children. So that our language does not diminish so that the cultural traditions of our ancestress Rongomaiwahine are not lost. We need this to live on within each of us. 

”There has been a united force from those of us who are passionate and determined to ensure that our language and cultural traditions of Rongomaiwahine survives.”

With only 5% of Māori language speakers here in Aotearoa, the journey to revitalise te reo Māori is a challenge that many communities throughout Aotearoa are taking up to ensure that the language lives on. 

Ainsley says, “We are battling to ensure our language survives for the sake of our tribe. If we don't then we will have no foundation, no benefits for our children and generations to come.”

The school has recently celebrated their first year.  Since their beginning, they have been based in a temporary classroom at Ruawharo Marae in Opoutama.

TKKM o Te Parehuia believes their vision is simple to do nothing is not an option action, sacrifice and hard work are required to ensure te reo Māori lives on.

“As the school name Parehuia suggests, these students are our leaders of tomorrow," says Ainsley.  "Our children understand who they are and who they will become.  If we don't instil it in them, how will the language live on?"

