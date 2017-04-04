Native Affairs - Kahu Aroha a journey of love

Tina Tupe is a mother of 5 from Taranaki who’s dying of cancer. To help her children confront a life without her she is planning her own Tangihanga in a very special way weaving a traditional Māori burial cloak a Kahu Wakatere.

Tupe says, “I’m preparing to die which I think is quite a privilege really to have notice that this it’s going to happen and be able to be part of what I want and to put things together. That is not to say that I’m not scared because I’m shit scared but not of dying it’s more of the unknown. Not knowing how my kids are going to be and not being there to guide them.”

Tupe has called on local Taranaki weavers family and friends to come together to weave a Kahu Wakatere a traditional Māori burial cloak that Tupe will be buried in.

“The process has been a spiritual the first time I ever seen a Kahu Wakatere from start to wow. It was so spiritual. It was beautiful the whole process and that is how I want to go out. It’s not as traditional as they have been. Mine is going to be like a princess, I'm going down like the princess that I am.”

Kim Kahu is a Taranaki weaver who's helping to guide the making of the Kahu Wakatere.

She says, “This all part of the revitalisation of an age old Māori ritual taking into account Tina special request. I like to look at it as a Kahu Aroha something that is made with love and something everyone can put energy into it and heal in their own way. That whole woven whariki is made from the hands of the people that love you and you love back in return and a community coming together to do that.”

As Tupe endures her final battle with Cancer she believes weaving her Kahu Wakatere is helping her children.

Her only daughter 15-year-old Ronnie Tupe says, “It's kind of hard for me because I’m the youngest they got to have her much longer than I do. But now we know it’s going to come we actually do have to prepare.”

Tupe is unsure how much time she has left with her children she’s grateful for the love and support of family and friends.

Tupe says, “I'm just really honoured to have lots of beautiful minds and hands come in and be part of something so beautiful that I'm going to be buried in."