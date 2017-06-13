Topic: Native Affairs

Native Affairs – 1967 Yes Book

By NITV
  Australia

A look into the Australia's historical 1967 referendum. The nation was asked to vote whether they supported a law change to include aboriginal rights in the Constitution. It was an overwhelming YES vote and another step towards reconciliation.
Fifty years later, a Melbourne-based author is trying to explain the historic changes to children, using the language kids know best - a picture book about friendship.

