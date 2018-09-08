Nationwide silent hīkoi protests held against 1080

Thousands marched the streets in cities and towns across the country, in a united peaceful protest against the use of 1080. Hīkoi of a Poisoned Nation organiser Alan Gurden says they are calling for a moratorium on all 1080 activity immediately.

Their expressions silent, but with a loud message.

“When Jacinda came to Blackmore on her campaign trail I met with her and asked her if she became Prime Minister would she be willing to stop the use of 1080,” said Gurden.

“She said she would look into it.”

Silent rallies took place nationwide. Close to 3000 supported the march up to parliament.

“Make the government realise that they have to stop this covert act of chemical warfare on our nation,” said Gurden.

“They have for 30 years been deliberately targeting our waterways and our wildlife.”

A mother and son made the trek to a picket rally in Manurewa from Te Kauwhata to show their concerns.

“We did a trip down to the South Island earlier this year and we went to Fox Glacier and we were absolutely shattered that there was no Kea or any bird life actually down there,” said the concern parent.

“And that sort of woke me up to what was going on.”

The hīkoi started 11 weeks ago from Cape Reinga in the North Island and also from Bluff in the South.

“This is what it’s about is standing up for our future generations because we want them to have a clean land clean water,” said South Auckland Protest organiser Kahurangi Koni.

The Department of Conservation, Federated Farmers and Forest and Bird have all come out in support of using 1080.

Organisers are seeking to meet with the Prime Minister on Tuesday to present their concerns.