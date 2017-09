Today is the first day for the national Ngā Manu Kōrero competition held in Taranaki.

The impromptu speeches kicked off the competition followed by the Pei Te Hurinui Jones and the Korimako sections.

The competition will continue on until Friday. Our reporter Ani-Oriwia Adds is in Taranaki at the moment and will have more for you tonioght on Te Kāea.