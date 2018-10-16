National expels Ross from party

National leader Simon Bridges has confirmed that his party voted unanimously to expel Jami-Lee Ross from their caucus.

Bridges refutes the allegations made by Ross regarding the electoral law breaches, saying they are "baseless" and "false".

He also says Ross' behaviour, lies and leaks are "entirely unacceptable".

Bridges reaffirmed that Ross will no longer be part of their caucus moving forward, declaring that National is "resolutely, strong - united and focussed on the things that matter to New Zealand."

Yesterday Bridges alleged that Ross was the person who leaked his travel expenses.

Ross addressed media this morning at Parliament, for the first time since the release of the PWC report.

Ross says he'll still stand as an independent candidate for Botany and is expected to resign from Parliament on Friday.

