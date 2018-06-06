Napier-Wairoa rail line reopens

After 6 years, the Napier-Wairoa rail line has reopened.

Forestry Minister Shane Jones says this means the number of logging trucks using the roads in the area will be heavily reduced.

It is being reopened by KiwiRail using $5mil of funding from the government's Provincial Growth Fund. KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy says this is an important project as it lifts the regional economy.

He says it will take more than 5,000 trucks a year off the road each year, which means the roads will be safer.