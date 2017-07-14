Napier-Taupo rescue mission a success

Motorists who had their vehicles trapped overnight along the Napier Taupo high due to heavy snowfall, have today had their vehicles retrieved by Civil Defence workers.

"There were around 25 people we took up there a lot of them were actually truckies that were going up to get their stuff and we had a few people who were trying to make their journey back across and got stuck on the way."

"But everyone has managed to come out with their vehicles without too many issues this morning," says Jim Tetlow, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence.

Heavy snow saw the Napier-Taupo road closed but warmer conditions this morning with rain meant a rescue mission was possible.

"This morning it was wet and windy and a little bit cold they had quite a little bit of sleet up the top of the hills but generally we were quite lucky this morning that it had warmed up just a little bit so rather than falling with snow it was falling as flurries and sleet so we were able to get in there and get the vehicles out," says Tetlow.

Power outages have now struck in rural areas surrounding the Napier-Taupo highway leaving around 500 without power.

"If it looks like it will be extended power outage then obviously we'll get involved but at the moment they're doing what they can to get it restored, it's still open as to how long it will take but I'm sure it won't be a long prolonged one."

With the weather clearing the road has been re-opened this afternoon.