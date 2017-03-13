Napier Police appeal for information after man grabs at high school student

Napier Police are appealing for information after a Tamatea High School student was approached and grabbed by a man as she walked to school this morning.

The incident happed at approximately 8.30am (Monday 13 March 2017) near the intersection of Lanark Crescent and Glamorgan Avenue in the Napier suburb of Tamatea. The teenage victim was walking to school along Lanark Crescent when the offender cycled past her in the opposite direction, before turning around and coming up behind her.

He then grabbed her by her hair with some force, resulting in scratches to her forehead. The victim defended herself kicking out at the offender, causing him to fall from his bike, after which he fled the scene. The offender was last seen heading down Glamorgan Avenue on his mountain bike, without a helmet.

He is described as European, skinny, aged in his 40s or 50s, and around 6ft tall.

He had blonde or sandy brown hair, with distinctive wide open eyes and lots of wrinkles.

He was wearing a green jersey, possibly a V-neck, smelt of alcohol and had a croaky voice.

The victim is yet to be formally interviewed. Both she and her family have been shaken by the incident and are being given the appropriate support.

Local schools have been spoken to and asked to inform their students and parents about the incident and to report any similar incidents or anyone fitting this description to Police.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact their local police. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.