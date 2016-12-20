Napier needy get Christmas boost

Napier's needy got a taste of Christmas cheer with a special Christmas dinner put on to help lift their spirits this festive season. A need that has almost doubled since charity organisation Limitless Hope started out four years ago.

Every Monday night in Napier, Clive Square, Limitless Hope has fed the needy, but the line for food keeps growing.

"I think last year has been the hardest because we've seen so many children, we get about 30 children coming down and the numbers have gone from around 60 to 80 that come down here for a feed on a Monday night," says Kevin Swannell.

The Swannell's are spreading the Christmas cheer with a dinner that comes with all the trimmings, ham, beef, salads and desserts - all donated goods.

"People have just come in and our house has been like a train track all day, people just dropping off loads and loads of food and lollies," explains Kiri Swannell.

The meal was an open invitation to one and all to come along and enjoy a dinner together at this time of year.

"What tonight is about is celebrating with these guys and giving them a sense of community that they're a valuable part of this community and they're cared for and loved," says Kevin.

The husband and wife team are working on a plan to extend the service to the Hastings area and hope to get the right support and sponsorship to make it happen.