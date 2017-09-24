Nanaia Mahuta calls for Māori King's advisors to stand down

Nanaia Mahuta has not only retained her seat in the Hauraki Waikato Māori electorate she is calling for the advisors to the Māori Party and King Tuheitia to stand down.

“Clearly the advice that was received by the King was delusional confused and wrong and the people felt a strong sense of discomfort that the Kiingitanga as a movement was positioned as a political party it is not. Those advisors should step down immediately. The Kiingitanga is a movement it is not a political party.”

Nanaia Mahuta says this is the first time in her twenty one years in parliament where she felt obliged to defend her integrity as the incumbent MP for Hauraki Waikato.

“Yes the people have spoken and they have endorsed me to serve them for another 3 years, I want to mihi to all those out there who have worked hard on this campaign as well as those who went to the polling booths and voted”

While her opponent Rahui Papa wasn’t able to claim the Hauraki-Waikato seat as the King’s preferred candidate, he will remain the people’s choice on the orators’ bench for King Tuheitia.