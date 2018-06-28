Names released following horrific Taranaki crash

The names of the seven people who lost their lives following a horrific crash near Waverley on Tuesday have been released.

They were 76-year-old Rosalie Porteous, 80-year-old Ian Porteous, 84-year-old Ora Keene and 79-year-old Brenda Williams from Waverley.

They were travelling in the northbound car at the time of the crash.

In the southbound car was 28-year-old Jeremy Thompson, 8-week-old Shady Thompson and 8-year-old Nivek Madams from Whanganui.

Madams was critically injured following the crash and taken to Waikato Hospital. She passed away this morning.

The head-on crash happened on State Highway Three north of Waverley, Taranaki on Tuesday morning.

Six people died at the scene, five of those people were adults and the newborn baby, police said in a statement.

“At the time of the crash the weather was clear and the road was dry, the crash occurred on a slight right-hand bend of the road,” police said.

Police and Victim Support continue to work closely with those affected by the crash. The Serious Crash Unit investigation is also ongoing.

“We would also like to acknowledge the impact this devastating crash has had on the wider community and the emergency service staff involved,” police said.