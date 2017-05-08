Mystery over missing patu

A rare Māori carved whalebone patu (short-handled club) has been returned to its people of Te Arawa since it was discovered missing in January. The taonga symbolises the partnership between Te Arawa and the Rotorua Lakes Council.

This short-handled club was returned back to its rightful place in the Council Chamber.

Te Arawa Kaumatua, Pihopa Kingi says, "There are some bad people out there. My only concern is why someone would steal this taonga which is in memory of Mauriora Kingi."

The taonga which is named, Te Tatau Pounamu, was made by Lewis Gardiner and was discovered missing from its display cabinet in the Council Chamber in January. The taonga is hugely symbolic to the partnership between their local council and Te Tatau o Te Arawa, in memory of the late Mauriora Kingi.

Rotorua Mayor, Steve Chadwick says, "It feels real affirming of our partnership and it reminds of all the wonderful work that Mauriora undertook for our council and our district and the rest of New Zealand."

The Rotorua Lakes Council believe the patu was taken between the 15th of December and the 9th of January, this year. The council and Te Tatau o Te Arawa made a conscious decision, however, to not answer any questions how the patu was returned.

Kingi says, "Who is this person that stole this taonga. This taonga signifies our relationship with the council."

Mayor Chadwick says, "Every now and then it might need tapping to say that "just remember the reasons why you have the partnership and it's in this chamber that we make all the substantial decisions about the future of our district. That is the reminder and it will be here and there to guide us."

The council remain confident that the patu continues to be displayed in the public eye and as a symbolism of unity.