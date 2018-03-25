Topic: Kapa Haka

Muriwhenua takes the top spot

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen
  • Northland

The atmosphere was thick at Whangārei's Kensington Stadium, regional kapa haka winners, Muriwhenua entered the stage with synchronicity and charm, everyone could see that Te Hiku o te Ika had arrived.

It was more than just a performance, Hātea laid down a challenge for Māori to go back to their Marae. Haka was used to display genealogy while sweet harmonies had the audience reflecting on those who have passed on. 

Muriwhenua, Hātea and Te Puu Ao will the representing Te Tai Tokerau at next years Matatini in Wellington.  

