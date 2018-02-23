Murder charge follows marae death

Funeral proceedings for prominent kaumatua Morehu Ngatoko Rahipere have been marred by a police investigation into the death of a 37-year-old woman at the Tauranga marae where his tangi was being held.

Police were called to Huria Marae just before midnight last night with sources saying the dining area has been shut down, and is being treated as a crime scene.

The woman was taken to Tauranga hospital in a critical condition, and later died as a result of her injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in Tauranga District Court this morning.