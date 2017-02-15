Mum-of-six’s top tips for an enjoyable Te Matatini

She comes from a good kapa haka pedigree and has attended the national competition as both a spectator and a performer. A week away from Te Matatini in Hastings, mum-of-six Maria Huata is taking to the internet to dish out helpful tips to surviving the four-day event.

“Kapa haka is my passion. My whānau eat, breath and live haka,” Huata says.

She was two when her mother, Te Rita Papesch, became the first woman to win the Kaitātaki Wahine title in 1979 in Gisborne. Huata has also performed for Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato and Te Pou o Mangatawhiri at previous festivals. Last year she competed at the Waikato regionals for her whānau group Te Haona Kaha, but they did not qualify for the national stage.

“I’ve been going along to all the festivals my whole life – as a young child, as a teenager and as a performer.”

This year Huata, who lives in Hamilton, has used Facebook to provide practical tips on the do and don’ts at Te Matatini. Her posts are seen by more than 2,000 people on her friend’s list.

“There’s lots of stuff that we already know, but you can never take things for granted. What I really like about the posts is that others have contributed and provided their own feedback. It’s been very positive. “

Huata's aim is to ensure that haka enthusiasts have an enjoyable and safe Te Matatini.

“As a mother of six children on limited funds I wanted to bring my family along to enjoy the experience because it is a whanau event. That was my motivation.”

MARIA'S TOP FIVE TE MATATINI TIPS

Tip 1

Without a doubt, Hastings is going to be scorching hot. Tanks are low, water is being sold and exported and in recent times there have been contamination scares. So in the interest of your health hydration and hygiene, stock up on loads of clean water.

Tip 2

Amongst the many things that get lost at Te Matatini, tamariki are always at the top of the list. As a mother of six, I'm fully aware of the challenge to feed, keep kids happy, cool and watered and knowing where they are. When you're at a Māori event chances are the crowd are your whānaunga and friends and will know your kids on sight. You've got lots of eyes out there Rule number one - pick a spot for the day and don't move. Always make sure someone is there to man it and receive any wandering kids that belong to you. Let your kids roam freely with the suitable company to pillage the free giveaways. Make sure you give them a time that they have to be back (if they can't tell time they shouldn't be roaming).

Tip 3.

Hakas is an expensive past time. Die hard fans pay to do and watch haka at a competitive level. It’s a fact of life, so you need cash. Being a mum with lots of kids and on a budget, I’ve always had to be creative when it comes to sussing out our kai. Stalls wise there will be everything on offer but I guarantee you it'll be expensive (but support any fundraising Māori groups where you can).

Stock up chilly bins with lots of frozen water is the way to go. Plan your kai, buy it from the supermarket and prepare the night before.



Tip 4

To ensure a quality viewing experience and to keep the peace amongst your fellow festival goers, adhere to the following and you'll be fine;

• when choosing your spot, mark it out with your tarp blanket or ground covering but don't be too greedy with the space.

• if using chairs or umbrellas ensure that you're not blocking people's view.

• when walking through crowds use your manners don't step on people's stuff or their areas. Say please, excuse me, thank you, sorry to be in the way. Ease your way through the crowd with grace and respect.

• avoid talking loudly and constantly through groups performances. Clap after solos so you can truly hear and appreciate them.

• think 'humility' when engaging in haka tautoko and is it really and absolutely necessary.

• finally a big thumbs down to the term 'hotdog group'. Every group has worked hard and deserves your support not just the so called 'famous' groups. So please don't empty out the stadium because you think a group is not worth your time.

Tip 5

When you're at Te Matatini sometimes it's hard not to get caught up in the hype, high tension, super charged and exciting atmosphere. Emotions are running high, everyone wants the best viewing spot, capture all those great memories and footage, avoid cues, be left to their own devices and do and go as they please. All these things are perfectly fine and normal, except when it comes at the expense of the humble volunteer. Without the massive task force of volunteers who give up their time for free, there would be no Te Matatini.

You might say the performers make the festival and yes they are the focus, but the volunteers ensure that there is an all-round, solid, successful and safe event for them to perform at.

I have had my fair share of being a volunteer and engaging with volunteers and it's not always unicorns and roses. It is easy to be the deliverer and target of frustration. To ensure an all-round pleasurable experience keep the following in mind when engaging with volunteers;

• at the top of the list - if you don't want to get a growling or even worse get asked to leave, adhere to ALL festival rules and any announcements the emcees make.

• should you have the urge to get angry and righteous, remember volunteers have feelings too and are just trying to do their jobs.

• to stay off the volunteer’s radar, exercise patience and good sense at all times.

• be nice, courteous and polite even when dealing with the trickiest power tripping self-appointed sheriffs of volunteers (super small minority) - kindness, appreciation and even a touch of sincere flattery will always get the results you desire.