MPs pay homage to Koro Wetere

Tributes continue to flow for the former Māori Affairs Minister, Koro Wetere, who in earlier times worked as a farmer in the King Country and was an āpotoro of the Rātana Church.

Current MPs reflected on the significant work Wetere achieved for the betterment of Māori whilst in parliament, while Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters took a more lighthearted approach, remembering his skills outside of politics.

Shane Jones says, "My memories of him include him using his influence to see the return of lands at Te Aupōuri. My second was when he supported the appointment of my uncle Matutaera as the first chairman of the Māori Language Commission. Besides that, he was also a familiar face on marae."

Winston Peters says, "Well Koro had a fascinating background because he was off a farm but very steeped in the traditional Māori sort of cultural understandings - and superb singer. He could have been an opera singer actually if he'd not gone into politics. But he was highly respected by all of us."