Moving on from social media bullies – Tamati Coffey

Labour’s new Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey is 'moving on' from the social media bullies who have called people who voted for him 'abusers' and 'oppressors'.

He told Kawekōrero tonight, ‘Those people who have come out quite strongly online y’know I don’t quite understand. Yes they’ve felt passionate about their party, so their party not being in Parliament any more but at some point you have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and keep moving.’

Coffey is not a fluent speaker of Te Reo, ‘I started my reo journey in 1999’ and ‘neither of my parents spoke Maori…it’s a learning journey for me and I am still on it.’

He is from Taranaki, Te Arawa and Te Aitanga a Hauiti. His job on the marae when he was working in kids TV was to look after the kids, ‘I graduated from that into the kitchen…but just lately I’ve been pushed to the second row of the paepae.’

Today was the first Labour caucus meeting, ‘All of the new MP’s came into parliament they asked me to do the whaikorero, the mihi today.’ He says it was ‘scary’ and he just got a message from the whanau that he’ll have to ‘brush up my reo and brush up on my tikanga.’

Māori Party leader Te Ururoa Flavell never took the lead once during election night and Tāmati Coffey was ushered in by the voters with a majority of more than 1300.