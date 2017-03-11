Motorists urged to drive to conditions in Coromandel

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions, as slips and flooding continue to affect state highways in the Coromandel.

The New Zealand transport authority has advised road users should expect delays and avoid any non-essential travel.

Road crew worked through the night and were currently out on the regions roading network monitoring flooding and clearing slips.

Karen Boyt the Transport Agency’s Regional Performance Manager, says we need people to continue to take extra care as the crews get on with the clean-up.

Everybody in the Coromandel should avoid using the roads where possible, especially the road that runs along the coast from Thames to Coromandel town says Boyt.

“The road closure situation can change quickly so the best way for people to stay up to date is to check our website,” Ms Boyt says.

Current closures and advisories:

Check NZTA's website for the latest road updates – www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic