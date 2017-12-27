Mother of missing 12-year-old issues tearful plea to find daughter

The family of a missing 12 year-old-girl has issued a tearful plea to help find their daughter who has now been missing for three days. Leah Te Whata spoke with the family today.

Twelve-year-old Mahara Alovili was last seen in Flat Bush on Christmas Eve. Mother Marina Edwards is desperate to find her daughter.

"I can't explain how I feel, I feel so empty, helpless, I just want her home."

Miss Alovili was on holiday with family in Auckland when she went missing. Older sister Kale Ireland says it's unlike Alovili to run away and is increasingly concerned for her safety.

"It's just scary to know she's in this big city where she doesn't know anybody, she doesn't have friends here and she's a really good girl."

The family have taken to social media in an effort to locate Alovili and are urging anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts to call the police.

"If you see her if you even think that you see her. Can you please just contact us, contact the police, and just think if that was your child, your granddaughter or your niece. Any little hint, any little bit of help just might be it. Might be the thing to bring her home."

Counties Manukau Area Commander, Inspector Dave Glossop told Te Kāea today that the case will be elevated to the Criminal Investigation Branch if she isn't found today.