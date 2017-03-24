More rain this weekend may bring disruption

More rain is on the cards this weekend and the beginning of next week, which may cause more disruption to areas already affected by recent storms and flooding.

From today through to Saturday, light rainfall are expected. Sunday and Monday could see heavier falls in localised areas across the Auckland region.

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management Director John Dragicevich says that while showery weather is not unexpected in autumn, the council is conscious that more rain comes hard on the heels of a particularly wet and difficult few weeks.

“Forecasts are still being fine-tuned and we may even get away without a significant impact however it’s important that we’re prepared.

Early signs are pointing toward another big dumping of rain in the vicinity of the Hunua Ranges, stretching across to Waiheke Island.

We recommend keeping an eye on the weather forecasts, particularly if you live, work or travel in areas that are susceptible to flooding,” he says.

Auckland Council’s General Manager Healthy Waters Craig Mcilroy says the team working on remediation of the Clark Road culvert in New Lynn has put measures in place to protect remediation work and ensure further flooding is kept to a minimum.

“Auckland Council has cleared a stretch of the culvert outlet and stream bed downstream of the culvert and is in the process of creating access to the inlet end of the culvert using a digger.

We will have pumps and roll-out hoses ready to run across Great North Road and down the embankment, and ready to start if required.

We also have traffic management, maintenance, project control and health and safety crews on standby if urgent action is needed."