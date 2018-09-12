More Māori place names across Tāmaki Makaurau

Auckland Council has made plans to rename parks and places across Tāmaki Makaurau with Māori names.

This initiative is part of Te Kete Rukuruku programme, which involves the collection and telling of unique stories of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Environment and Community Committee Chair Councillor Penny Hulse says currently only nine per cent of parks and places in Auckland have Māori names.

“This programme aims to significantly increase that and provides a platform to reclaim and celebrate our Māori identity."

As part of the programme names can be reclaimed or contemporary names selected for those without original Māori names.

The programme is a partnership between Auckland Council and the 19 mana whenua of Tāmaki Makaurau.

"We are honoured to be working with mana whenua to showcase these names and learn more about our rich Māori history; some of which have been long lost over many years,” says Hulse.

So far eleven local boards are participating in the programme including Manurewa, Albert-Eden, Puketāpapa, Whau, Henderson-Massey, Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, Ōtara-Papatoetoe, Hibiscus and Bays, Kaipātiki, Papakura and Waitākere Ranges.

Those that have not joined will have the opportunity to consider this again in 2019.