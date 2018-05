Today the final round of investitures for the week is taking place at Government House in Auckland.

Among today's recipients are:

Mr Colin Bidois, of Tauranga, ONZM, for services to Māori (Principal Wharekura o Mauao)

Dr Haare Williams, of Papakura, MNZM, for services to Māori, the arts and education,

and Ms Raewyn Bhana, of Drury, QSM, for services to the community.