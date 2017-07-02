More jobs for our people means less domestic violence - Che Wilson

More jobs for our people means less domestic violence. This from Whanganui Māori business awards best emerging business, Ruapehu Recruitment.

Ruapehu Recruitment has taken out the Māori Rising Star award at the first Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards in Whanganui.

Ruapehu Recruitment spokesperson Che Wilson told Te Kāea, "This business was developed as a response to community issues, the fights, the fear and the domestic violence that occurs in families in times of financial difficulty."

Wilson says that iwi shouldn't wait for treaty settlements to address issues concerning the people, one key area of concern for the Ruapehu region being domestic violence as a result of unemployment. "People were getting a hiding in between jobs when the money was running out."

Ngāti Apa, Ngā Rauru Kītahi descendent Pahia Turia says, "Domestic violence is a problem that affects our people because of unemployment and a lack of employment opportunities in the regions."

220 people have gained employment with the support of the Ngāti Rangi owned business, bringing over $5.5 million into local homes.

Successful business woman and Ngā Paerangi, Rangitāne descendent Mavis Mullens says, "Here you have a rural community that has looked at the opportunities to not just create employment but to assist whānau."

More than 400 people attended the awards, with the Te Manu Atatū Supreme Business Award going to Silks Audit Chartered Accountants from Whanganui.

See a full list of categories and winners below:

Best Māori Business – Tourism & Hospitality: Carolines Boatshed Bar & Eatery

Best Māori Business – Service & Trade: Silks Audit Chartered Accountants

Best Māori Business – Technology & Innovation: Appliance Repair Care

Māori Rising Star – Best Emerging & New Māori Enterprise: Ruapehu Recruitment

Most Outstanding Established Māori Business: Silks Audit Chartered Accountants

Most Community Minded Māori Business: New World Ohakune

Highly commended – Ruapehu Recruitment

Environmental Excellence Award: Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre

Te Manu Atatū Supreme Business Award: Silks Audit Chartered Accountants