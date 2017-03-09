More heavy rain expected for Coromandel

More heavy rain is forecast for Coromandel Peninsula and parts of Northland today. Metservice says although rain eased yesterday, 120 to 140mm of rain could fall in the Coromandel until midnight.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms over Northland, northern Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island.

Thunderstorms could also extend south over Auckland, northern Waikato and west of Bay of Plenty.

A month's worth of ran fell in parts of the top of the North Island on Wednesday, causing road closures, severe flooding, slips and power outages.

Areas in the south-east of Auckland have also been affected by the wild weather. Fifteen houses were affected by flooding in Kawakawa Bay where slips occurred, another in Beachlands made some roads impassable.

Heavy rain is also possible on Friday for the Coromandel.