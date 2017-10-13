More funding for Waikato and Waipa river clean up

Funding focused on the restoration and clean up of the Waikato and Waipa river has been given a major boost.

The Waikato River Authority has increased the funding allocation from $6 million to $7.3 million and the money will be distributed across 47 projects.

This is the first time the Authority has increased funding after receiving applications due to the high quality of applications which deserved funding.

One of the projects receiving funding is a marae-based initiative led by Puniu River care which will focus on restoring the water quality of 16km of the Puniu River.