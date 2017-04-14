More Edgecumbe residents to go home today

Whānau from 216 properties in Edgecumbe will be able to return to their homes at midday today. Some will stay for good.

Residents in the south-western area of the small riverside town including those who live on Tawa Street, Kauri Street, Kowhai Avenue, Kanuka Place, Main Street, Totara Street, Ngaio Place, Matai Street and Rimu Street can go to either of the check-in points at the northern and southern ends of Main Street.

Resident's details will be quickly checked before they access their homes. Return home information packs with clean-up and other useful advice will also be provided.

174 homes in and around Edgecumbe have not suffered flood damage. They'll be able to reoccupy their homes permanently.

The Whakatāne District Council says 42 homes have been affected significantly by internal flood damage. People living in these homes will have temporary access today to pick up essential items and assess damage.

They will then be asked to go to the Edgecumbe Hall to make contact with support people who can help them with information and advice on the process of having their homes repaired.