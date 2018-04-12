More than 40,000 properties still without power

Power crews are still working around the clock to remove debris and restore power following Tuesday evening’s storm.

Vector has advised that 41,000 homes and businesses are still without power and around 500 power outages are affecting the Counties Power area.

Auckland Emergency Management Director John Dragicevich says those without power have now had 36 hours without heating, hot water and other essential services, and will be dealing with food spoilage issues.

He advises people to throw away any frozen food that has been exposed to temperatures above four degrees Celsius for two hours or more or that has an unusual odour, colour or texture.

He says more wind and rain is expected to come and people should be prepared.

“Please check that items on your property are secure, that includes any trees that may have been damaged in Tuesday’s storm and make sure you’ve restocked batteries for torches and radios,” he says.

“If you live in the eastern half of the region, the forecast gusts tonight are not as large as were predicted for the previous storm. Remember, the ‘bigger the gust number’ the bigger the mess."

Power outage tips

• Throw away any frozen food that has been exposed to temperatures above 4°C for two hours or more or that has an unusual odour, colour or texture. When in doubt, throw it out.

• If food in the freezer is colder than 4°C and has ice crystals on it, you can refreeze it.

• Contact your GP if you’re concerned about medications having spoiled.

• Restock your emergency kit with fresh batteries, canned foods and other supplies.

• Households that require power to pump water from tanks or to operate septic systems may need special assistance.

• Conserve your hot water.

Regional round-up

Public transport: power outages are affecting lighting at Ranui, Onehunga, Puhinui and Morningside Stations. The rail and bus network is largely operating on schedule.

Road network: power has been restored to Whangaparaoa dynamic lanes, 32 traffic signal sites and two ramp signals are down due to power or communications failures, generators are in place at key sites.

Local road closures (as at 7am):

• Hilstan Place, Onehunga

• Marne Rd and Settlement Rd, Papakura

• Temple St, Meadowbank

• Adams Drive, Pukekohe (near Keith Pl)

• Pilkington Rd, Mt Wellington (between Torino and Tripoli)

