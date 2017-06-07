Mokopuna Ora Expands into Tāmaki Makaurau

Mokopuna Ora - a partnership a between Waikato Tainui and Oranga Tamariki Ministry that looks to keep children within whānau care – is expanding into Tāmaki Makaurau.

Rahui Papa, Chairman of Waikato-Tainui executive committee Te Arataura, and Oranga Tamariki Ministry CEO Grainne Moss announced the expansion of Mokopuna Ora into a Papakura Oranga Tamariki site at Papakura Marae yesterday.

“We want to move whānau from a place of negativity to one of opportunity. Currently, 60% of the children who are in Oranga Tamariki care are Māori. Mokopuna Ora is starting to positively affect that situation by supporting Waikato whānau and mokopuna in partnership with Oranga Tamariki, said Mr Papa.

“In Hamilton, Mokopuna Ora and Oranga Tamariki have worked with 66 whānau and 173 mokopuna and of these 66 mokopuna – 38% – have remained in whānau care."

The Ministry’s Chief Executive, Gráinne Moss, said partnerships with others were critical to transforming children’s lives.

“We are creating solutions together – we are building a sustainable system, we are building for our grandchildren. I know this work has made real difference for tamariki in the Waikato region and I am hoping here in Papakura we will see that connection further, and who knows what we will learn for the rest of the country.”

Mokopuna Ora aims to improve outcomes for Waikato-Tainui mokopuna and whānau through education and support, ensuring mokopuna remain in whānau care, and ensuring mokopuna who are in the custody of Oranga Tamariki are placed back with their whānau.

Mr Papa said that the Papakura site was selected because it held the highest number of Waikato Tainui Mokopuna in care in South Auckland. Mokopuna Ora will have two Iwi Advisors based at the site. He appealed to Waikato Tainui whānau who need the assistance of Mokopuna Ora to contact 0800 TAINUI.

Waikato Tainui has 68 marae, with 18 of those marae within Auckland, and has 14,000 iwi members based in Auckland.

The Ministry will take what it learns from the Mokopuna Ora Papakura 12-month trial and, with input from iwi, improve its services for tamariki in care.