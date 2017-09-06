Moana teaser released one week out from te reo film release

A short teaser has been released online for the Disney film Moana set to be relaunched in te reo Māori in time for Māori Language Week.

The reversioned film casts Jaedyn Randell as Moana, original cast members Rachel House, Temuera Morrison and Jermaine Clement, and Māori Television presenter Piripi Taylor as Māui.

The casting call went out in early June which saw auditions flood in from across Aotearoa.

"A few years ago, as we worked on the Moana script with the incredible Taika Waititi, he expressed a deep interest in creating a Māori language version of the film,” said Moana producer Osnat Shurer.

Taika Waititi said, "It's been a big dream of mine to see mainstream movies translated into te reo Māori."

"For indigenous audiences to hear films in their own language is a huge deal, helping to normalize the native voice and give a sense of identification. It also encourages our youth to continue with their love and learning of the language, letting them know their culture has a place in the world," said Waititi.

Te Whānau-a-Apanui's Rob Ruha has participated as both Musical Director and as an integral part of the translation/adaptation team.

He is also the voice singing in te reo in the released trailer.

Te Kāea caught up with the two main characters, Moana and Māui, watch their story here: