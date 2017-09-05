Moana Jackson says the Govt. has no regard for the UNDRIP

The Conference on the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was held at Te Papa in Wellington today, marking 10 years since it was formed.

Hosted by the Human Rights Commission and the Massey University-based Global Centre for Indigenous Leadership, it provided an ideal platform for conversation about its relevance and impact in New Zealand

Māori lawyer and constitutional expert Moana Jackson (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) says, "The government has no regard for the UNDRIP."

He says, "The government has said for example it can't be used in treaty settlements which is denial of the Declaration itself."

Sir Pita Sharples (Ngati Kahungunu, Ngai Te Kikiri o te Rangi, Ngati Pahauwera) says, "The government has no regard for the Māori language."

He also said, "The Prime Minister said last week that (primary) schools in New Zealand can learn the languages of the world there's funding for that. The neglect of the Māori language, which is unique to this land, isn’t being acknowledged."

The NZ Government of 2007 did not support the Declaration and it was only formally recognised in 2010.

Jackson says, "I think the main importance of the Declaration is that it reaffirms what our people have always said and we've always claimed in the Treaty. We did not cede sovereignty, we continue to have tino rangatiratanga, the right of self-determination, and that is stated very clearly in the Declaration to be a right to all indigenous peoples including Māori.”

He also says, "Indigenous peoples around the world are using it more and more often."

"If our people can be encouraged to see it as sitting alongside the Treaty not a replacement but as something which adds to the Treaty, then it will gather more force and become something that the Crown in the end will have to take more serious notice of," says Jackson.

Jackson says, "Any human rights document gains legitimacy and force over time the more it is used the more teeth it has."