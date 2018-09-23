MKR new stars on the rise

The popular cooking show My Kitchen Rules has just announced its teams for season 2018. One of the teams is a Māori duo who's already gaining interest on social media.

Patrick Salmon and Wilz Ross are set to showcase traditional Māori cuisine with style.

Patrick Salmon says, “For MKR, we've always been huge fans of it and we saw an opportunity and we just decided to jump in and give it a go. We bring flair, we bring the drama.”

Wilz Ross adds, “This season we bring a lot more flair and spunk than last season I believe. We set our instant restaurant in the East Coast Bay of Plenty.”

Salmon is an online blogger for the Facebook page Kairua and Wilz Ross has also started his own blog.

This year, six pairs will battle it out in the kitchen for the chance to win $100,000. However, they'll still have to impress judges Pete and Manu.

The show starts on October 7.